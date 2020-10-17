In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tae Hee Lee hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 78th at 16 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 7 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 10 over for the round.