In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Sungjae Im hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Sungjae Im's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Im hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Im to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Im went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Im hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.