Sung Kang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 72nd at 10 over; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 4th at 11 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Kang had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Kang hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Kang's tee shot went 143 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 435-yard par-4 second, Kang took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his ninth shot onto the green and two putted. This moved Kang to 10 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Kang's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Kang hit his 89 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 10 over for the round.