Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 28th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Russell Henley is in 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Kim's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 third, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
