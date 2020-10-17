-
Shane Lowry shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry holes birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Shane Lowry makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at even for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Lowry's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Lowry missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 2 under for the round.
