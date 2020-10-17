-
Sergio Garcia shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia birdies No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Sergio Garcia makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 486-yard par-4 third, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Garcia hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
