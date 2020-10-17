Seonghyeon Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kim finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Seonghyeon Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seonghyeon Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Kim's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Kim hit his 112 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Kim had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 192 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 200-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.