Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Sebastián Muñoz in the third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz taps in for birdie at No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Sebastián Muñoz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Muñoz finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, Sebastián Muñoz's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Muñoz hit his 157 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Muñoz's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.
