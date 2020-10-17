In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Scheffler's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.