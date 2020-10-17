In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Ryan Palmer's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Palmer's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Palmer's 177 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Palmer's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 seventh, Palmer hit his 88 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.