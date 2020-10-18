  • Russell Henley putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Henley lands his 139-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Russell Henley sticks approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

