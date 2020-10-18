-
Russell Henley putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley sticks approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Henley lands his 139-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Russell Henley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Russell Henley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
