Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 10th at 8 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Jason Kokrak and Lanto Griffin are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

At the 581-yard par-5 fourth, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, McIlroy had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, McIlroy had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McIlroy's 185 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.