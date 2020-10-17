-
Robby Shelton posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the third round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Robby Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
