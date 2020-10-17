Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rickie Fowler hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Fowler had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Fowler's 185 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Fowler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Fowler hit his tee shot 252 yards to the fairway bunker on the 460-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.