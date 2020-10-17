-
Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 second, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Werenski went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
