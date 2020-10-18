Paul Casey hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Casey hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Casey chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Casey at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Casey had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.