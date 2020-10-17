-
-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Cantlay had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.
-
-
