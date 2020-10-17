In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 113 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.