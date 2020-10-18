-
Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 74th at 10 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Michael Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Michael Thompson to 2 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Thompson chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
