  • Matthew Wolff rebounds from poor front in third round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Matthew Wolff lands his 155-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff sticks tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Matthew Wolff lands his 155-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.