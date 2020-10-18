In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wolff finished his day tied for 70th at 6 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Wolff's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 14th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Wolff had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wolff's 164 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.