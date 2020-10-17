-
Matthew Fitzpatrick finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Matthew Fitzpatrick lands his 148-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
