Matt Kuchar shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar navigates No. 9 for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Matt Kucahr lands his 142-yard approach on the green and rolls his ball back to within 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 56th at 2 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 12th, Kuchar's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.
On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kuchar to even for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 third, Kuchar had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
