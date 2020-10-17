In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Hubbard's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.