-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Marc Leishman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 4th at 11 under.
Leishman got a bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Leishman hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Leishman hit his 103 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Leishman's 216 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.