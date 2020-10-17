Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Hughes chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 622-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hughes chipped in his fifth from 11 yards, scoring a par. This kept Hughes at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 154-yard par-3 17th, Hughes missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.