Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen’s impressive second leads to eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Louis Oosthuizen lands his 202-yard second shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 48th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Russell Henley is in 2nd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 437-yard par-4 10th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Oosthuizen's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Oosthuizen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oosthuizen had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
