Jaekyeong Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 72nd at 8 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Lee's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Lee's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.