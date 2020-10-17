-
-
Lanto Griffin putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
-
Highlights
Lanto Griffin sticks tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Lanto Griffin lands his 147-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lanto Griffin hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Griffin's 167 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Griffin's 186 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.