In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 69th at 5 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 192 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Lee's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.