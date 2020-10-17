-
Strong putting brings Kevin Streelman an even-par round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman’s tight chip leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Kevin Streelman gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Kevin Streelman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Streelman's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Streelman's tee shot went 222 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
