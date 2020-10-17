-
-
Kevin Na shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Na drains 15-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Kevin Na sinks a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Na hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Jason Kokrak and Lanto Griffin are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Na's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.