In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kisner's 203 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Kisner chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.