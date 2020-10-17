In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Keegan Bradley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 seventh, Bradley hit his 238 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Bradley hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.