In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under with Jason Day and Tyrrell Hatton; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Thomas's 168 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Thomas hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.