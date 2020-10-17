Justin Rose hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Justin Rose had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Rose's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Rose's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Rose hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.