Jordan Spieth shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 224-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Spieth's 97 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
