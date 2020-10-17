-
Joohyung Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Joohyung Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 63rd at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Kim's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 182 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 second, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
