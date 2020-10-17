-
Jon Rahm rebounds from poor front in third round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm’s impressive second leads to eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm lands his 287-yard second shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jon Rahm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Jon Rahm hit his drive 311 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the fourth. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Rahm's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Rahm's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
