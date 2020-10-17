In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 11 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, Lanto Griffin, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Joel Dahmen got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Dahmen's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Dahmen had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen's tee shot went 219 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.