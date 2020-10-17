-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann reaches in two to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Joaquin Niemann lands his 176-yard second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at 3 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
At the 324-yard par-4 11th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 224-yard par-3 13th, Niemann missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Niemann's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
