Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

At the 324-yard par-4 11th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 224-yard par-3 13th, Niemann missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Niemann's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.