Jim Herman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
Highlights
Jim Herman dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jim Herman lands his 153-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jim Herman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 57th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 12th, Herman's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Herman chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.
