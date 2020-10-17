Jeongwoo Ham hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ham finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Ham reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ham to 1 under for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Ham hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ham to 4 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Ham reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ham to 5 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Ham had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ham to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Ham had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ham to 5 under for the round.

Ham got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ham to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ham hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Ham to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Ham went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ham to 2 under for the round.