In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

Jason Kokrak got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 third, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Kokrak at even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Kokrak hit his 114 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.