In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jason Day hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 5th at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Day's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Day hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Day chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 12th, Day chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Day hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Day at 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Day hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.