J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

Poston's tee shot went 129 yards to the native area and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 154-yard par-3 17th. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Poston had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.