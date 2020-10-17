Ian Poulter hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Ian Poulter's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Poulter's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poulter hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.