In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Matsuyama's 147 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Matsuyama had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.