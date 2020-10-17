-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
-
The Takeaway
Hatton’s two-hop hole-out, JT & Koepka’s hole-in-one game
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, where Tyrrell Hatton leads after his two-hop, eagle hole-out and Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka have a little extra fun with their own hole-in-one game.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Hideki Matsuyama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Matsuyama's 147 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Matsuyama had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.