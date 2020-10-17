Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Higgs had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fourth. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 2 under for the round.