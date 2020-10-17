In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, English's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, English's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, English chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, English had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, English's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, English chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.