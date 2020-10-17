-
-
Hanbyeol Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Hanbyeol Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Kim got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kim's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Kim tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 50 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.